Biden Wins New Hampshire Democratic Primary Despite Not Being on Ballot

Joe Biden emerged victorious in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary through a write-in campaign. This surprising win underscores his enduring appeal among Democratic voters despite the nation grappling with high taxes and soaring inflation.

Biden, who had not officially entered the primary race in New Hampshire, secured a significant portion of the vote.

Politico reported:

A write-in campaign for President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday, after the state was stripped of its delegates by the Democratic National Committee. Voters who wrote in Biden’s name beat out Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and self-help author Marianne Williamson, according to three news networks, with early counts of unprocessed write-in ballots outnumbering votes for Phillips by a more-than-three-to-one margin. Biden bypassed the New Hampshire primary, after the DNC reshuffled the presidential nominating calendar and elevated South Carolina to the first-place spot. Biden, who backed the new lineup, did not appear on the ballot in New Hampshire, nor did he campaign in the state. The New Hampshire results indicate that Biden is barreling toward a rematch with former President Donald Trump in the general election.

Although it is still not clear if Joe Biden will be the party’s nominee.

The Gateway Pundit’s Kristinn Taylor shared an explosive story last week that Barack and Michelle Obama are angling to replace decrepit, unpopular Joe Biden with the younger and more popular Michelle as the Democrats’ presidential nominee. Michelle has reportedly already surveyed major Democrat donors about her potential candidacy and, in 2022, allegedly told a gathering of CEOs in New York City she was running.

Now, the New York Post’s Cindy Adams reveals that a secret plan has emerged to throw Old Joe under the bus. She claims it comes from “credible sources few have access to and usually not meant for the noses of the media.”

Barack has reportedly polled donors and put together a plan for Michelle, which is still being tweaked, according to Adams.

