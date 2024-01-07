Biden Regime to Remove Statue of William Penn For “Rehabilitation” Project to Commemorate Native Americans

This is Joe Biden’s America.

The National Park Service announced they will take down a statue of William Penn from Welcome Park in Philadelphia, which is located in his hometown.

This is part of the administration’s “rehabilitation” project that is designed to be more “inclusive” and involves Native American history. Never mind the fact that the state of Pennsylvania is named after William Penn.

In 1682, William Penn arrived on the ship named “Welcome,” which is what the park is named after. The park was founded 300 years after William Penn arrived.

Fox News reported:

The National Park Service announced they will be removing a statue of William Penn from a Philadelphia park commemorating his founding of Pennsylvania, situated at his former home. The “rehabilitation” proposal for Welcome Park is meant to “provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors,” NPS said in a news release. It “includes expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia,” and was developed in collaboration with representatives from the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. The park is named for the ship, Welcome, which Penn took to Philadelphia in 1682. The park was established 300 years later.

The removal of the statue is being criticized on X (Twitter).

BREAKING: The commies in the Biden admin are removing a statue of William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, from a site which was his original home. They’re “rehabilitating” the area to commemorate Native Americans. The Biden admin is trying to erase our history. They hate… pic.twitter.com/OfdZvuVYjW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2024

The reality is that this is just another piece of history that the Biden regime is trying to erase. They are using the National Park Service to further their agenda.

This is not the first time the leftists in our nation have removed statues from public spaces.

TGP reported last month that the Confederate reconciliation memorial at Arlington National Cemetery was removed.

It’s not that hard to see.

The left won’t stop until they bring down the entire system.