JUST IN: Trump-Appointed Judge Halts Removal of Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order halting the removal of a Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.

The removal of the statue was underway on Monday before the judge issued the restraining order.

US District Judge Rossie Alston issued a restraining order. A hearing is set for Wednesday.

NBC Washington reported:

A federal judge on Monday issued a temporary restraining order barring removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

A group called Defend Arlington, affiliated with a group called Save Southern Heritage Florida, filed a lawsuit Sunday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, seeking the restraining order. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Work to remove the memorial had begun Monday before the restraining order was issued, but the memorial remains in place on cemetery grounds.

The cemetery had said on Friday that it expected to complete the removal this week. It said the removal was required by Congress, and that it was complying with environmental and historic-preservation regulations.

