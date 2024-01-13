Biden Headed to Camp David For Another Weekend Vacation After Only Three Public Events in Past 21 days (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden Friday night headed to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland for another vacation.

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to shuffle around for a couple of hours.

After emerging from three days outside of public view, Joe Biden will not be delivering a speech during his visit to Allentown. He will only be visiting a few local businesses.

He got heckled by protestors shouting “loser!” as he walked into a coffee shop.

Biden shocked the public as he needed assistance to walk through a bike shop. He looked completely lost. His eyes were glassy as he was escorted around like a nursing home patient.

At one point Biden lost total control and just had to creep on a young girl.

Biden just couldn’t help himself. He ignored reporters as he leaned down and whispered in a young girl’s ear.

After spending a few hours in Pennsylvania, Biden boarded Air Force One and headed to Camp David.

Biden has only had three public events in 21 days. He also hid from public view for three days in a row this week and the White House refuses to say why.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.