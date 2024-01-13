Biden Headed to Camp David For Another Weekend Vacation After Only Three Public Events in Past 21 days (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Friday night headed to Camp David, the presidential retreat in Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland for another vacation.

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to shuffle around for a couple of hours.

After emerging from three days outside of public view, Joe Biden will not be delivering a speech during his visit to Allentown. He will only be visiting a few local businesses.

He got heckled by protestors shouting “loser!” as he walked into a coffee shop.

Biden shocked the public as he needed assistance to walk through a bike shop. He looked completely lost. His eyes were glassy as he was escorted around like a nursing home patient.

NEW: Bike store owner talks to President Joe Biden like a nursing home patient and has to put his hand in front of him to stop him from walking. Meanwhile, Democrats think this man has another 5 years in the tank. During the same outing, Biden told a group of people that he… pic.twitter.com/bFqssb2fgd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 12, 2024

At one point Biden lost total control and just had to creep on a young girl.

Biden just couldn’t help himself. He ignored reporters as he leaned down and whispered in a young girl’s ear.

"Do you have confidence in Secretary Austin?" BIDEN: "I do." "Was it a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier?" BIDEN: "Yes." pic.twitter.com/5pG0bxF7Os — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

After spending a few hours in Pennsylvania, Biden boarded Air Force One and headed to Camp David.

Biden has only had three public events in 21 days. He also hid from public view for three days in a row this week and the White House refuses to say why.

