Karine Jean-Pierre Refuses to Say Why 81-Year-Old Joe Biden Has Been Hiding From Public For Three Days in a Row (VIDEO)

by

81-year-old Joe Biden has been kept from public view for three days in a row and the White House refuses to say why.

A Fox News reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre why Joe Biden has been hiding from the public view all week.

“Biden does not have any events at the White House in the new year, and he has been kept from public view for three full days now. Why?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said.

Karine Jean-Pierre obfuscated and refused to say why.

“The president had a three-day swing!” KJP said.

WATCH:

The last time Biden was seen in public was when he almost tripped up the steps of Air Force One while he was departing South Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Joe Biden almost tripped up the steps as he departed South Carolina en route to Texas on Monday.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.