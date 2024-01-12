“Loser!” – Joe Biden Heckled by Protestors in Pennsylvania (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to shuffle around for a couple hours.

After emerging from three days outside of public view, Joe Biden will not be delivering a speech during his visit to Allentown. He will only be visiting a few local businesses.

Biden visited Nowhere Coffee Company and spoke with workers at South Mountain Cycle on Main Street in Emmaus, according to WFMZ. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk also joined Joe Biden.

Biden was on his way to the coffee shop when he was heckled by protestors.

The most popular president in US history who got 81 million votes in 2020 has no supporters in Pennsylvania. No supporters lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Joe Biden even though he supposedly won Pennsylvania in 2020.

Biden however was greeted by protestors.

“Loser! Loser!” hecklers shouted as Biden shuffled into Nowhere Coffee Shop.

Biden looked in the direction of the hecklers and just kept shuffling along.

WATCH: