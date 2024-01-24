Americans on Social Media Respond to President Trump’s Victory in the New Hampshire Primary Over Nikki Haley – Replies Toward Haley are Brutal

by

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump scored a key victory over Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday night.

The win by Trump was all the more impressive considering the massive amount of Democrat shenanigans encouraged by Haley to steal a win, as the Gateway Pundit previously revealed.

Now, reactions on social media are pouring in following his win. Not surprisingly, Trump supporters are euphoric over his victory, while the replies toward Haley are savage.

Here are some of the best responses. Note how many brutally slam the worthless neocon Haley:

Trump went into Tuesday’s primary with a massive lead after victory in the Iowa Caucuses last week. Bowing to reality, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the Presidential race and endorsed the 45th President.

One silver lining to Haley staying in will be another roasting after she loses in South Carolina. She should save herself from the embarrassment.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.