Americans on Social Media Respond to President Trump’s Victory in the New Hampshire Primary Over Nikki Haley – Replies Toward Haley are Brutal

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump scored a key victory over Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Primary Tuesday night.

The win by Trump was all the more impressive considering the massive amount of Democrat shenanigans encouraged by Haley to steal a win, as the Gateway Pundit previously revealed.

Now, reactions on social media are pouring in following his win. Not surprisingly, Trump supporters are euphoric over his victory, while the replies toward Haley are savage.

Here are some of the best responses. Note how many brutally slam the worthless neocon Haley:

Well that was quick https://t.co/4UoK6fRD0b — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 24, 2024

They will try everything but nothing can stop him pic.twitter.com/sYRyw7T1TO — Marc (@gopher_marc) January 24, 2024

Congratulations to the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on another big primary win, this time in New Hampshire. We have a country to save in 2024! — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) January 24, 2024

Trump wins New Hampshire Time for Nikki Haley to drop out — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 24, 2024

Nikki Haley couldn’t even win NH with democrat support… LOL!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 24, 2024

BREAKING: Nikki Haley spotted leaving the New Hampshire primary after losing to Trump again. pic.twitter.com/EWw4at3RRk — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 24, 2024

VICTORY Nikki Haley cheated and still lost We all should get Nikki cheated trending. https://t.co/ynMkOL0JlB — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) January 24, 2024

You are finished .@NikkiHaley People are tired of wars, race and gender political theatrics Trump slayed New Hampshire and will win the nomination because he is the better choice for America esp for black communities that have been destroyed by Dem policies Trump’s current… — It’s Tiff (@TiffMoodNukes) January 24, 2024

It’s time for Haley to begin preparing for her deportation. https://t.co/WFG9Xz1LB1 — Provorov, King (@ArrestSBF) January 24, 2024

Nikki Haley, tonight is the beginning of the rest of your life: being a loser — Wesley Swan (@WesleySwan7) January 24, 2024

Nikki Haley, we are awaiting the campaign suspension announcement. Thanks. — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) January 24, 2024

Trump went into Tuesday’s primary with a massive lead after victory in the Iowa Caucuses last week. Bowing to reality, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the Presidential race and endorsed the 45th President.

One silver lining to Haley staying in will be another roasting after she loses in South Carolina. She should save herself from the embarrassment.