GOOD NEWS! Conservative Youth Leader CJ Pearson Qualifies for Georgia Special Election in Race for Next State Representative in District 125

Conservative Pro-Trump activist CJ Pearson at age 12 and today at 21.

This is good news!

Young conservative activist CJ Pearson announced on Tuesday that he had qualified for the special election to be Georgia’s next State Representative in District 125.

CJ is running on the promise to hold Soros-backed prosecutors like Fani Willis accountable, protect Georgia’s traditional values, and to usher in the next generation of America First leadership to Georgia.

** You can donate to CJ’s campaign here.

Conservatives and Trump supporters KNOW that we need to replace the dirty RINOs who have infiltrated hundreds of Republican seats across the country today. 

The Gateway Pundit believes that electing CJ Pearson would be a good start.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on CJ Pearson for over 10 years now since he came on the scene at age 12!. One of our first reports on CJ Back in 2013 was about how Barack Obama had blocked CJ on Twitter.

At one point CJ and his family were the target of death threats after he stood up to Obama as a 12-year-old.

Here’s another early report.

Liberal Teacher Tells 13 Yr-Old Black Conservative He’s “Not Worth Saving in a Fire”

CJ is the real deal.

The Gateway Pundit is proud to support CJ Pearson for Georgia HD-125.

