You Can’t Make This Up: Derek Chauvin’s Attacker, John Turscak, Is a Former FBI Informant

Derek Chauvin was assaulted in prison by John Turscak, an individual with a complicated past.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, federal prosecutors disclosed that 52-year-old John Turscak stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

The rapid response of correctional officers averted a more tragic outcome, as they intervened before Turscak could murder Chauvin. After the attack, Chauvin required life-saving measures before being transported to the hospital.

Following this jailhouse stabbing, the FBI initiated an investigation.

Turscak, in his confession to FBI agents, indicated that he deliberately chose Black Friday for the assault as a symbolic gesture towards the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained significant attention following the death of George Floyd. He also referred to the “Black Hand” symbol, which is associated with the Mexican Mafia.

Turscak was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury following the incident, according to the DOJ.

Now, it has been revealed that Turscak is a former gang member and an FBI informant, according to a report from the LA Times in 2001.

Turscak has a complex history involving both criminal activity and cooperation with law enforcement. In the late 1990s, Turscak led a faction of the Mexican Mafia in the Los Angeles area, known by the nickname “Stranger.”

His involvement with the Mexican Mafia was significant, as he became an FBI informant in 1997. In this role, Turscak provided vital information about the gang, including recordings of conversations with other members and associates of the Mexican Mafia

While working undercover as an FBI informant, Turscak committed numerous crimes. His cooperation with the FBI was instrumental in an investigation that led to the indictment of over 40 alleged members of the Mexican Mafia.

During his tenure as an informant, John Turscak’s relationship with the FBI deteriorated as he continued to engage in criminal activities such as drug dealing, extortion, and orchestrating assaults, according to FOX5 Vegas.

Court documents reveal that Turscak was involved in planning attacks against rival gang members and even attempted to assassinate a leader of an opposing Mexican Mafia faction. He himself also became a target within these gang conflicts.

In 2001, Turscak entered a guilty plea for charges of racketeering and conspiracy to murder a gang rival.

He could have received a maximum of life in prison but was only sentenced to 30 years in prison due to his connection with the FBI.

Turscak defended his actions, stating that his criminal behavior was not a choice, but a necessity for survival. He recounted to news outlets at his sentencing in 2001 that he had communicated this to the FBI agents, who advised him to do whatever was necessary.