This Will Go Nowhere: FBI Launches Investigation into Jailhouse Stabbing of Ex-Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin in Arizona Prison (VIDEO)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has initiated a thorough investigation into the stabbing of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, at an Arizona state prison, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pled guilty to federal charges in the 2020 death while in custody of 46-year-old George Floyd, was stabbed and seriously injured in prison on Friday by a fellow inmate.

Chauvin, 47, was also convicted on state charges in Minnesota and is serving concurrent sentences of over 20 years on the federal and state charges.

Chauvin sustained “serious injuries” after being stabbed in a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at about 12:30 p.m., and “responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual.”

The exact reasons behind the attack remain unclear, and the FBI might be ‘probing all potential motives.’

The press secretary for the Office of Minnesota Attorney General told NBC News on Saturday, “I can confirm that, as of last night, Chauvin was expected to survive.”

No additional details about his condition were provided.

Attorney Gregory Erickson, who represented Chauvin in a civil case, said that his family has not been updated on Chauvin’s condition, according to a report from The Hill.

His mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, says she had to find out about the stabbing and her son’s condition through the media because prison officials never contacted her.

“I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing. I am worried and scared,” Pawlenty told Alpha News.

“How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn’t even know? And that [prison] has an emergency contact number [for me],” Pawlenty added. “I have to stay strong for Derek as he does for me. There is no stronger love than a mother’s love.”

Erickson said, “As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous. It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen.”

“Although Derek’s family assumes he is stable because of a third-party report (not direct contact), they are understandably doubtful because of the lack of transparency that has permeated this ordeal,” he added.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a supporter of Antifa, said that he was “saddened” to hear about the attack on Chauvin.

“He was in a medium security facility. At this point, I just have to say that we need to dig into what happened here. Why, why was he put in a position where this could happen? Derek Chauvin has a right as a human being and as a confined person to do his time and safely. And we all have got to stand with that,” Ellison told WCCO Tuesday morning.

“I think that the people who somehow were in charge of his safety, and yet this tragedy still happened, I think they’re taking a renewed look at the measures they were taking, and better ones now. I have been assured of that.”

On Tuesday, Jesse Watters reported during his show that the FBI has launched an investigation into the jailhouse stabbing of Derek Chauvin.

“The FBI is now investigating the jailhouse stabbing of former Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, at an Arizona prison. How does the most famous convict in America almost get stabbed to death at a federal prison? How does America’s most infamous cop get put in general pop? An Arizona prison insider spills,” said Watters.

