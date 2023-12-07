“You Are Not Alone”: Christians United for Israel Raises $3 Million and Counting

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) has launched a “You Are Not Alone” campaign in New York, Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas to support Israel in its fight against the Hamas terrorist death cult and campus-bred anti-Jewish bigotry.

“Christian Zionists are serving as watchmen on the walls for Jerusalem and will not keep silent in the face of barbaric terrorism and raging antisemitism that has brought immense pain to the Jewish people and all those who value humanity,” said CUFI founder and chairman Pastor John Hagee. “I am proud to see so many Americans responding, in word and in deed, to ensure the children of Israel are not alone.”

CUFI Action Fund chairwoman Sandra Parker said, “it pains us that Israelis and Jewish Americans are enduring a deep and ongoing trauma. But we are not silent, and we are not still. CUFI’s more than 10 million members are demonstrating their solidarity and non-negotiable demand that the United States supports Israel with every resource it needs to bring every hostage home safely and eliminate the threat of Iranian-backed terror on its doorstep.”

CUFI has raised and given out more than $3 million since Oct. 7, JNS reported.

The Israel Guys: Why Hamas Refused to Release the Last 20 Women & Children From Gaza