It’s a Death Cult: Israeli UN Ambassador Slams George Soros for Funding Hamas-Supporting NGOs with $15 Million

Far-left activist George Soros is facing intense criticism from Israel’s UN ambassador for funding NGOs that support brutal terror organization Hamas with over $15 million. As Gateway Pundit reported, George Soros’ Open Society Foundation and the EU also fund NGOs with ties to the radical terrorist Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is the “Palestinian” offshoot.

The New York Post reported that George Soros has funneled over $15 million to radical anti-Israel groups. NGO Monitor has been tracking how these far-left NGOs supported the barbaric Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7.

Rachel Ehrenfeld, author of “The Soros Agenda,” told Benjamin Weinthal of Fox News Digital: “Support of pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian groups in the U.S. is not limited to foreign entities. It also comes directly and indirectly from U.S.-based foundations. George and Alexander Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) is one of them.”

“Soon after he settled in the White House, Biden appointed Robert Malley as his special envoy to Iran,” Ehrenfeld wrote. “Malley is the former president and CEO of the Soros-funded, Brussels-based International Crisis Group, which, like Soros, has been criticizing Israel and praising Hamas. ”

Fox News Digital reported on Biden’s now-suspended Iran envoy Malley for his push to engage with the U.S.-designated terrorist movements, Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

“There’s so much misinformation about them. … I speak to them and my colleagues speak to them [Hamas], and now we may disagree with them, but they have their own rationality … none of them are crazies,” Malley said in the film “Cultures of Resistance.”

“George Soros’ donations to organizations that seek the destruction of the State of Israel as a Jewish state is shameful. However, I am not surprised,” Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told Fox News Digital.

“For years, Soros has backed and transferred money to organizations supporting BDS that want to isolate Israel,” added Erdan, who has been leading the diplomatic campaign at the UN to spell out Hamas’ crimes against humanity. “They have never been about real peace or any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Hamas was founded in 1987 as the Gaza-based terror arm of the radical jihadi Muslim Brotherhood, who see themselves as the modern-day version of the suicidal medieval killer cult called the Assassins. The Muslim Brotherhood and its terror offshoots Hamas, Islamic State and Al Qaeda are essentially death cults. That is why they glory in rape and murder, and have no problem with using their own women and children as human shields. “Death is an art form”, said Muslim Brotherhood foiunder Hassan Al Banna, who went on to inspire suicide Hamas bombers and the 9/11 attacks. “We love death like you love life”, said Osama bin Laden, the Muslim Brotherhood envay to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the European Union fund a number of NGOs that are believed to be front groups of the Muslim Brotherhood, as Gateway Pundit reported. Sweden Democrats MEP Charlie Weimers published a report on the Muslim Brotherhood infiltration of Europe in 2021.

George Soros urged his protege Barack Obama to negotiate with Hamas in an op-ed in the Financial Times in 2007, urging the U.S. and Israeli governments to recognize the terrorist death cult. In 2009, the incoming Obama administration began working with Hamas through US intelligence services, even though the state department had designated Hamas a terrorist organisation, The Guardian reported.