WOW: Greg Gutfeld EXPOSES Why Tucker Carlson’s Was FIRED From Fox News | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1: Fox News host Greg Gutfeld dropped a bomb on his own network over the firing of Tucker Carlson while praising Elon Musk’s stand against censorship.

STORY 2: A Los Angeles homeowner was taken into custody early Wednesday after killing a home invasion suspect while a grandmother and toddler were in the house.

STORY 3: The Rufini family’s peaceful life was shattered when a late-night FBI operation saw them hauled at gunpoint from their home and detained in a van while agents combed their house for evidence of what was presumed to be a potential violent plot by their 15-year-old son, who was a volunteer firefighter and an altar boy, American Greatness reported.

STORY 4: Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s car was stolen on Tuesday, just before Joe Biden arrived in the blue city.

STORY 5: Biden’s Department of Justice has slapped a whopping $700,000 fine on Covenant Transport Inc. and the affiliated Transport Management Services LLC, both stellar examples of Tennessee’s robust transportation sector.

Elijah Shaffer

