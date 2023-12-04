Heroic LA Homeowner Guns Down Would-Be Burglar After Four Men Break Into His House With a Grandmother and Toddler Inside – Police Respond by Arresting the Homeowner (VIDEO)

Los Angeles, California – A Los Angeles homeowner was taken into custody early Wednesday after killing a home invasion suspect while a grandmother and toddler were in the house.

KTLA reported that police were alerted to a “hot prowl” at a home in the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue in Granada Hills around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. A “hot prowl” is a law enforcement term for a burglary in progress when the homeowner is present.

The LAPD revealed that “three or four” males broke into the house before the homeowner turned the tables on them and opened fire.

On December 2, 2023, around 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a burglary radio call on the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue. The officers’ preliminary investigation determined that approximately 3 to 4 males in their 20s entered the home intending to burglarize the location. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 2, 2023

One of the would-be robbers was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene. The other three suspects fled the scene to an unknown location.

The LAPD suspects an additional suspect was injured during the incident after finding “a trail of blood.”

One of the suspects was struck by gunfire & pronounced deceased inside the residence. The 3 other suspects fled the location to an unknown location. It’s believed that an additional suspect was injured during the incident due to a trail of blood located during the investigation. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 2, 2023

But the heroic homeowner’s actions did not go unpunished. Video footage at the scene shows the hero being handcuffed following the incident. It is not known at this point whether he has been charged.

WATCH:

This is far from the first time Los Angeles has acted outrageously against a gun-wielding homeowner. The Gateway Pundit reported last month that a father who defended his family and home from intruders had his gun permit revoked for allegedly yelling at the police when they visited his home.

Pat Walsh, one of the hero’s neighbors, revealed to KTLA that there have been burglaries “every day” and residents are “fed up.”

We’ve been having burglaries every day in this neighborhood. So, I’m not surprised at all. It’s been a real problem. Residents here are fed up.

Another neighbor fully supported the man’s actions in defending his home and expressed hope this could stop the robberies.

The suspects messed with the wrong homeowner, so hopefully this will stop them. It makes me feel good that people are able to protect their homes and stop these guys.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking individuals to contact them with information regarding the incident.