Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s Car Stolen Just Before Joe Biden’s Arrival for Campaign Event

Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s car was stolen on Tuesday, just before Joe Biden arrived in the blue city.

Denver has been plagued with crime and rising auto thefts in recent years.

Biden landed in Denver Tuesday afternoon for a campaign event and was greeted by Johnston at Air Force One.

President Joe Biden lands in Colorado, met by Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston https://t.co/7CIymoh9Ae pic.twitter.com/w8Dviovcsn — CBSColorado (@CBSNewsColorado) November 29, 2023

A spokesperson for Johnston’s office confirmed that his car was stolen but declined to offer additional details about what had happened — or where.

“The spokesperson declined to share more details about where it happened or what the vehicle looks like ‘to protect the safety of Mayor Johnston and his family.’ So it’s unclear whether the theft happened in Denver or elsewhere,” Fox31 reports.

According to the report, “Colorado’s auto theft rate climbed by the fastest rate in the nation from 2011 to 2020, jumping 144% during those years.”

“In Denver, the picture is no better, where rising auto theft makes up a large chunk of overall crime. That includes thefts at Denver International Airport, where police saw more theft than ever this year.”

Johnston himself had campaigned on addressing the issue of car theft.

