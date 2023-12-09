Where’s the FARA? Hunter Biden’s Newest Indictment Completely Misses a Key Issue That Also Implicates Joe Biden

On December 7th, Hunter Biden was indicted on nine charges relating to tax evasion for failing to pay income taxes on “millions of dollars in income” from 2016-2020. These charges are in addition to three federal gun charges that were filed in September 2023. In total, the charges could result in more than a decade of prison time for Joe Biden’s son.

The indictment begins by describing Hunter Biden as “a Georgetown- and Yale-educated lawyer, lobbyist, consultant, and businessperson…” It also mentions a plethora of business entities Hunter Biden has been associated with and their relationship’s with the Chinese energy firm China Energy Co Ltd (CEFC), as well as Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings Limited, where Hunter Biden was a board member from April 2014 through April 2019. Hunter Biden was paid $1 million per year by Burisma until March 2017, two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency, at which time his pay was reduced to $500,000/year.

What’s missing from the indictment is any reference to the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), which was recently used to charge Senator Bob Menendez for conspiracy to violate FARA. According to the US Department of Justice:

FARA requires the registration of, and disclosure by, an “agent of a foreign principal” who, either directly or through another person, within the United States (1) engages in “political activities” on behalf of a foreign principal; (2) acts as a foreign principal’s public relations counsel, publicity agent, information-service employee, or political consultant… (4) represents the interests of the foreign principal before any agency or official of the US government.

22 USC 611 defines “foreign principal” as

“a partnership, association, corporation, organization, or other combination of persons organized under laws of or having its principal place of business in a foreign country.”

It also defines “agent of a foreign principal” as

“any person who acts as an agent, representative, employee, or servant, or any person who acts in any other capacity at the order, request, or under the direction or control, of a foreign principal or of a person any of whose activities are directly or indirectly supervised, directed, controlled, financed, or subsidized in whole or in major part by a foreign principal, and who directly or through any other person.”

Burisma

Thanks to the research of Badlands Media co-founder Jon Herold and reporting by The Gateway Pundit, which was later confirmed by FOX News, there is evidence that not only did Hunter Biden violate FARA, but Joe Biden may have as well, both as vice president in 2015 and as a private citizen in 2017.

While combing through the Hunter Biden Laptop emails, Herold stumbled upon a series of emails from late 2015 that involved former Clinton senior advisor Sally Painter’s Blue Star Strategies, Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca, and Burisma’s Vadym Pozharskyi.

THREAD Help me get eyes on this. We have proof of Biden corruption. It involves Hunter, Burisma, a think tank named Blue Star Strategies, and Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine where he threatened to withhold $1B unless Shokin was fired. The timeline here is UNDENIABLE. READ pic.twitter.com/mf6G0x3Fy0 — Jon Herold (@patel_patriot) May 25, 2023

The negotiations culminate in an email sent to Hunter Biden and his partners Eric Schwerin and Devon Archer on November 2, 2015 where Burisma’s Pozharskyi writes:

Dear colleagues, Hope, you are well. Thank you for the docs provided. I have analyzed them most carefully and came up with the following observations: the first thing is that the suggested scope of work is largely lacking concrete tangible results that we set out to achieve in the first place, mostly focusing on the process. Also, it doesn’t offer any names of top US officials here in Ukraine (for instance, US Ambassador) or Ukrainian officials (the President of Ukraine, chief of staff, Prosecutor General) as key targets for improving Nikolay’s (context: Nikolay refers to Nikolay Zlochevsky, the CEO of Burisma) case and his situation in Ukraine. If, however, this is done deliberatly [sic] to be on the safe and cautious side, I can understand the rationale. And if all parties in fact understand the true purpose of the BS engagement and all our joint efforts, it’s ok and we should proceed immediately. My only concern is for us to be on the same page re our final goals. With this in mind, I would like us to formulate a list of deliverables, including, but not limited to: a concrete course of actions, incl. meetings/communications resulting in high-ranking US officials in Ukraine (US Ambassador) and in US publicly or in private communication/comment expressing their “positive opinion” and support of Nikolay/Burisma to the highest level of decision makers here in Ukraine :President of Ukraine, president Chief of staff, Prosecutor General, etc The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US policy-makers to Ukraine in November aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support on Nikolay’s issue to the Ukrainian top officials above with the ultimate purpose to close down for any cases/pursuits against Nikolay in Ukraine. Looking forward to your feedback! Vadym

Following this agreement, Pozharskyi wrote that “the 60 ths retainer is being wired today. I am kindly asking you to schedule either a conf call or advise us as to the foreseen action plan for November – December 2015.”

On December 7th and 8th, 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine, reportedly to unveil an extra $1 billion in loan guarantees. This would set the stage for the infamous “son-of-a-bitch was fired” admission of Joe Biden:

On the Friday edition of The Dan Bongino Show, Bongino references the missing FARA violations while playing a clip of CBS’s Catherine Herridge where she considers the possibility of more charges being added: