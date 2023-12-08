BREAKING UPDATE: Justice Department Files 9 New Criminal Charges Against Hunter Biden – Tax Evasion – Faces Up to 17 Years in Prison

The Justice Department on Thursday filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden, CNN reported.

Update: Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

Hunter Biden hit with 9 new charges – filed in CA. Includes: Evasion of Taxes

Failure to File/Pay Taxes

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges.

Hunter Biden was charged with “one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.” ABC News reported.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that his then-lover and deceased brother’s widow tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

And on the next day, TGP published additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, whom he had an affair with, threw his gun away and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved. Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Plea talks related to Hunter Biden’s tax-related misdemeanor charges and diversion agreement blew up over the summer.

After the special counsel was announced federal prosecutors said that Hunter Biden’s plea negotiations are at an impasse and asserted the case is headed for a trial in a court filing.

