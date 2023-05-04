Breaking: Top Intel Chiefs Forced to Testify Over Hunter Biden Laptop Lie – John Brennan and James Clapper to Appear Before House Committee



Spies Who Lie -New York Post

In October of 2020 – just days before the presidential election – 51 former intelligence officials signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This was a lie. They all knew it was a lie.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper will now be forced to testify before the House Weaponization subcommittee about the statement they signed in 2020 discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian propaganda.

Brennan, Clapper to Testify Before Weaponization Committee on Hunter Biden Laptop Letter https://t.co/kB5Y5MWL53 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 4, 2023

In November 2022 James Comer told reporters Jim Jordan wants to interview all 51 of these intel leaders. Brennan and Clapper are up first.

The Daily Mail reported: