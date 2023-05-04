Breaking: Top Intel Chiefs Forced to Testify Over Hunter Biden Laptop Lie – John Brennan and James Clapper to Appear Before House Committee

Spies Who Lie -New York Post
In October of 2020 – just days before the presidential election – 51 former intelligence officials signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
This was a lie. They all knew it was a lie.
Former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper will now be forced to testify before the House Weaponization subcommittee about the statement they signed in 2020 discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop as Russian propaganda.
Brennan, Clapper to Testify Before Weaponization Committee on Hunter Biden Laptop Letter https://t.co/kB5Y5MWL53
— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 4, 2023
In November 2022 James Comer told reporters Jim Jordan wants to interview all 51 of these intel leaders. Brennan and Clapper are up first.
The Daily Mail reported:
The House Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government will receive testimony from two top intelligence officials who were behind a push to label the Hunter Biden laptop as ‘disinformation’ as the investigations into President Biden’s son ramp up.
Former CIA Director James Brennan will give a transcribed interview on May 11 and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on May 17, a source familiar with the plans told DailyMail.com.
Both Brennan and Clapper signed a letter by 51 former intelligence officials who claimed Hunter’s laptop had ‘all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’
The subcommittee, led by Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, has already interviewed Mike Morrell, a former deputy CIA director and acting CIA director, who said that a conversation with Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken ‘absolutely’ triggered his interest in organizing the letter, which went out just before the 2020 election.
Biden and his campaign at the time cited the letter as reason to discredit the laptop.