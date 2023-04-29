Biden Camp Called Mike Morell After Debate with Trump to Thank Him for Creating Bogus Letter on Hunter Laptop Signed by 51 Intel Operatives and Lying to American Public

This weekend Jim Jordan and Kash discuss how Mike Morrell confessed under oath that the Biden campaign was behind the letter signed by 51 IC agents to suppress the laptop story.

The Biden campaign wanted something for Biden to use to defend himself during the debate against Trump, so they just made up an extravagant lie and recruited 51 intelligance leaders to sign the letter and lie to the American public about the laptop THEY ALL KNEW belonged to crack-head Hunter Biden.

The laptop included bank statements, incriminating emails, and photos of meetings and gifts from their Chinese Communist business partners.

The Biden campaign even hand-picked which reporter would receive the story and they even called Mike Morrell after the debate and thanked him for lying to the American public for them.

Mike Morrell still holds a security clearance.

So when does the impeachment trial begin, Republicans?

Via The Storm Has Arrived.