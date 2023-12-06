WATCH: Riley Gaines Flips the Tables on Far-Left Squad Democrat After Being Accused of “Transphobic Bigotry” – Defeated Leftist then Stops Hearing in Anger

One of Congress’s most radical Democrats made a poor decision by taking on former champion collegiate swimmer and women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines during a hearing Tuesday.

As the Daily Caller reported, Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) accused Gaines of engaging in “transphobic bigotry” for daring to support banning biological males from female sports. Of course, a brave conservative woman advocating for actual women’s rights is anathema to the left.

Gaines responded with fire and flipped the tables completely:

“Unsafe, unfair, and discriminatory practices towards women must stop. Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness. And Ranking Member Lee, if my testimony makes me transphobic, your opening monologue makes you a misogynist!”

Shortly after a witness from the Heritage Foundation began speaking, the entire hearing stopped for almost two minutes after an angry Lee called for a point of order. She demanded Gaines’ destructive rebuttal be stricken from the record.

“Can I just ask, how it’s fair to be called transphobic—” Gaines began before Lee rudely silenced her while trying to persuade her colleagues to pretend Gaines’ remarks never happened.

The Daily Caller reported Lee eventually bowed to reality and withdrew her point of order after conferring with her staff.

The Gateway Pundit reported Gaines made mincemeat out of a radical witness while recounting the “traumatizing” experience of Lia Thomas exposing his privates in front of his female teammates. She was also physically assaulted back in April after she gave a speech at San Francisco State University,

If the majority of Americans had the courage and wit of Riley Gaines, this transgender madness would be cast into the dustbin of history. But too many of us are cowed by radical left bullying.