“F**king B**ch” – Former NCAA Champion Swimmer Riley Gaines Assaulted by Man in Dress – Held Hostage by Angry Mob After Giving Speech on Saving Women’s Sports in San Francisco (VIDEO)

San Francisco, California–Former NCAA swimming champion and outspoken women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines was ambushed and physically assaulted by a psychopathic trans activist after giving a speech on protecting women’s sports at San Francisco State University (SFSU).
The attack and vicious crowd proved so terrifying for Gaines that she was barricaded in a 3rd floor room for almost three hours according to Fox News.
Here’s a video of Gaines being being held hostage. The activists demanded money for her release.
Transgender activists holding @Riley_Gaines_ hostage demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University.
During her speech on protecting female sports, Gaines stressed the importance of men and women competing separately to safeguard the integrity of female sports and protect women. She also shared her personal experience competing against William “Lia” Thomas, a trans man who conned his way into competing against women after failing as a male swimmer.
Gaines announced the physical assault on Twitter and said this only proved her point about the need to protect women.
The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man.
This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.
In the above video, Gaines is being led out of the venue under police protection after being assaulted. A deranged crowd follows behind.
A black woman then gets in Gaines’s face and calls her a “f**king b**ch.”
She continuously screams, “trans rights are human rights.”
Fox News reported:
Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was barricaded in a room at San Francisco State University Thursday night after she was physically assaulted following a speech to students about saving women’s sports at a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus.
Louis Barker, Riley’s husband, said he had brief conversations with her while she was barricaded in the room for nearly three hours.
“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it,” Barker said. “She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”
While Gaines spoke to the students, many of whom expressed opposition to her viewpoints, other footage from the event showed the swimmer’s remarks being drowned out by a group of pro-trans protesters who had become increasingly loud outside the room.
“Tonight, Riley Gaines spoke at San Francisco State University to share her personal story of competing against a biological male athlete, Lia Thomas, at the Women’s NCAA Swimming Championships last year,” Eli Bremer, Gaines’ agent, said to Fox News Digital in a lengthy statement.
“In the past year, her goal in speaking at universities has been to educate her peers about her experience and what the impact of the growing number of biological males in women’s sports will do to the integrity of Title IX. She has been questioned in civil and somewhat uncivil manners about her views many times, and she thoroughly encourages diverse viewpoints and debate on this issue.
“Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors. It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights.
“This will not stop Riley from boldly educating people of the dangers of biological males in women’s sports. She will continue to speak the truth against the radical left that no longer understands the difference between men and women.”