“F**king B**ch” – Former NCAA Champion Swimmer Riley Gaines Assaulted by Man in Dress – Held Hostage by Angry Mob After Giving Speech on Saving Women’s Sports in San Francisco (VIDEO)

San Francisco, California–Former NCAA swimming champion and outspoken women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines was ambushed and physically assaulted by a psychopathic trans activist after giving a speech on protecting women’s sports at San Francisco State University (SFSU).

The attack and vicious crowd proved so terrifying for Gaines that she was barricaded in a 3rd floor room for almost three hours according to Fox News.

Here’s a video of Gaines being being held hostage. The activists demanded money for her release.

Transgender activists holding @Riley_Gaines_ hostage demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University.

pic.twitter.com/4APxWLdVvO — @amuse (@amuse) April 7, 2023

During her speech on protecting female sports, Gaines stressed the importance of men and women competing separately to safeguard the integrity of female sports and protect women. She also shared her personal experience competing against William “Lia” Thomas, a trans man who conned his way into competing against women after failing as a male swimmer.

Gaines announced the physical assault on Twitter and said this only proved her point about the need to protect women.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.

WATCH:

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

In the above video, Gaines is being led out of the venue under police protection after being assaulted. A deranged crowd follows behind.

A black woman then gets in Gaines’s face and calls her a “f**king b**ch.”

She continuously screams, “trans rights are human rights.”

Fox News reported: