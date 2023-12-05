WATCH: Pro-Trump Strategist Reads Russia Collusion Hoaxer Adam Schiff the Riot Act at Airport and the Look on Schiff’s Face Afterward is Priceless

Pro-Trump strategist Alex Bruesewitz received a golden opportunity Monday that conservatives nationwide would love: reading lying, Trump-hating Rep. Adam Schiff (D-MD/CA) the riot act. Bruesewitz took full advantage and left Schiff speechless with a priceless look on his face.

Bruesewitz ran into Schiff at a local DC airport, and they ended up face-to-face. Bruesewitz first slammed Schiff for his pathological lying, saying he should be ashamed of himself.

He then tells the disgraced congressman that he wants him to lose his Senate race and retire from politics because he is “a sick man.” Afterward, a cameraman “thanks” a stunned Schiff for costing President Trump money in legal fees.

Just ran into @AdamSchiff at the airport. I told him that he should retire from American politics for good once he loses his senate race because he’s a sick man who constantly lies to the American people. As you can see in the video I’m very kind and respectful! pic.twitter.com/PMdBB1Znfy — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 4, 2023

Transcript:

Bruesewitz: I think you should be ashamed of yourself and how often you lie to the American people. I hope you lose your Senate race — which it looks like you’re doing — and that you retire from American politics because you are a sick man. Thank you. Cameraman: Thank you for costing him a lot of legal fees with your subpoena.

Schiff had no words and could only manage a confused look afterward.

Schiff’s stunned reaction to Bruesewitz’s dressing down was not lost on X users.

You rock!!! Adam’s face was priceless — msnatalie (@realmsnatalie) December 4, 2023

The look on Schiff’s face at the end… — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 4, 2023

Looks like he Schitt his pants — Conservative foo (@CnservtiveFoo) December 4, 2023

Lol at @AdamSchiff trying to hide his pencil neck by turning up his collar! pic.twitter.com/gG72IIwq1a — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 4, 2023

Compulsive liar Adam Schiff a psychopath pic.twitter.com/0MwvE4Soel — Eddie (@ICU1010) December 4, 2023

The last thing the cameraman saw before mysteriously disappearing: pic.twitter.com/eRasoWCrdY — Feli The Memelord (@FelixMemelord) December 4, 2023

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Schiff is the person arguably the most responsible for spreading the despicable Russia collusion hoax to discredit President Trump’s historic 2016 election win. Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked him off the House Intelligence Committee as punishment back in January.

Congress also voted to censure him in March, to the Democrats’ dismay.

Now, he is running to be California’s next Senator despite residing in Maryland. He is competing for the position with other far-left loons, such as Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.