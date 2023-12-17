VIDEO: UFC Crowd Goes Wild as Trump Enters Arena at Covington Fight Flanked by Dana White, Kid Rock and Mario Lopez!

Flanked by UFC President Dana White, Kid Rock, and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), President Donald Trump entered the T Mobile arena in Las Vegas to a raucous ovation from the crowd as Kid Rock’s “American Badass” blasts through the arena speakers.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump, Dana White and Kid Rock walk in to watch the Colby Covington v. Leon Edwards fight UFC Crowd ROARS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/U7OblmcHKx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 17, 2023

Here was the view from the upper deck:

Trump waves to the crowd as he takes his seat cage side. Cheering has not let up:

Donald Trump has taken his seat Octagon-side 👋#UFC296 pic.twitter.com/XJLtcv3UOh — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 17, 2023

Mario Lopez, a relatively new addition to the Trump train, is getting the expected hate from the crazed leftists:

Mario Lopez right behind them made me disown that clown — ChocoMil (@LazyLos_) December 17, 2023

Why TF is Mario Lopez in Trump's camp at #UFC296 ?! Didn't he call your people terrible things. pic.twitter.com/FJSTLnhMqO — Dr. Nicoles black AMEX (@therapist_dice) December 17, 2023

Mario Lopez is walking with Kid Rock all behind Donald Trump during #UFC296. The cult now has Save By The Bell's Mario Lopez. — Mad World 🌊 (@mmmadWORLDDD) December 17, 2023

Trump is on hand to support Colby Covington’s challenge for the welterweight championship later tonight.