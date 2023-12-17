VIDEO: UFC Crowd Goes Wild as Trump Enters Arena at Covington Fight Flanked by Dana White, Kid Rock and Mario Lopez!

by

Flanked by UFC President Dana White, Kid Rock, and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), President Donald Trump entered the T Mobile arena in Las Vegas to a raucous ovation from the crowd as Kid Rock’s “American Badass” blasts through the arena speakers.

Here was the view from the upper deck:

Trump waves to the crowd as he takes his seat cage side. Cheering has not let up:

Mario Lopez, a relatively new addition to the Trump train, is getting the expected hate from the crazed leftists:

Trump is on hand to support Colby Covington’s challenge for the welterweight championship later tonight.

Photo of author
Brock Simmons

You can email Brock Simmons here, and read more of Brock Simmons's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.