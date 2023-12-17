(VIDEO) “We’re Gonna Make America and The UFC Great Again” – UFC’s Colby Covington Says His “Biggest Role Model” President Trump Will Put the Belt on Him After He Wins Major Fight – Starts at 10 PM ET TONIGHT

UFC’s Colby Covington said on the Full Send Podcast that President Trump will be in the crowd at his big fight tonight and will put the champion belt on the fighter after he wins.

Covington guaranteed, “I’m gonna take that belt back, and he’s gonna take back the White House, and we’re gonna Make America and the UFC Great Again.”

Covington is an outspoken supporter of the President and is constantly owning the libs. As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week, Coving told America hating LeBron James, “F*ck you,” while calling him a “spineless coward” and a “b*tch” for refusing to stand during the national anthem at his son’s basketball game. He’s that parent in the crowd.

“You don’t like this country that gave you a billion dollars, leave it or come deal with me. You can go to China, go to these sweatshops that you employ all these laborers and use these women and pay them pennies on the dollar to make your millions,” he told the

Covington speaks for millions of Americans.

Covington reportedly planned for the President to walk him to the octagon, but the UFC could not accommodate this request.

“Unfortunately Donald Trump won’t be able to walk out with me, but he’ll be cageside and I’ll give him a hug before I enter that octagon and I’ll see him cageside and he’ll be putting that belt around my waist Saturday night,” said Covington.

The fight will begin at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ and pay-per-view.

Fox reports,

Colby Covington has perhaps the biggest fight of his career Saturday night for multiple reasons. The 35-year-old will be in the octagon for the first time in almost two years when he faces Leon Edwards for the welterweight championship at UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Covington will be looking to take the title back after losing it to Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision at UFC 268 over two years ago at Madison Square Garden.

“I asked Dana kind of respectfully, you know, could he step to the side and let Donald Trump put it on because that would mean everything to me, man; I’m his biggest fan, and he’s my biggest role model,” Covington said on Full Send. “So, what better way than him to put the belt around me?”

“Who better than the most famous person on planet Earth, Donald Trump?” Covington continued.

Covington then confirmed, “Trump’s gonna come in the octagon and give me that belt.”

Watch below: