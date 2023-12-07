UNLV Shooter Identified – Was a College Professor Rejected for a Position at the School

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported that a deranged shooter murdered three innocent people at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday before being taken out by police. Now, the person behind this massacre has been revealed.

Law enforcement officials told ABC News that the mass shooter was 67-year-old Anthony Polito, a professor who unsuccessfully applied for a job at the school. He had previously worked as a professor in North Carolina and Georgia.

ABC News reported that two police detectives responded to the active shooting scene and confronted Polito, who was armed with a handgun. The gunman started a shootout with the police and was killed.

The outlet reported investigators are searching an apartment in Henderson, Nevada, believed to be Polito’s home. The police have obtained his phone and are using it to search for evidence regarding his motive for the shooting. They are also searching his professional writings for additional clues.

Authorities have also revealed that the victims who were killed in the shooting were faculty or staff, not students. Due to this, they suspect the attack was not random, but it’s unclear at this point whether he knew the individuals.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) said a fourth person was taken to a local hospital where they are in critical but stable condition. According to the New York Post, four other individuals were hospitalized after suffering panic attacks, and two officers were treated for minor injuries sustained while clearing buildings.

LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed at a Wednesday evening press briefing that the UNLV campus was placed on lockdown nearly immediately after the shooting was reported. He told reporters the police evacuated students and staff on campus “floor by floor, room by room, building by building.”

VIDEO:

ABC 7 News reports Polito maintained a LinkedIn page and a personal website. He published a 15-page document on the Zodiac Killer, a mass murderer who operated in Northern California in the late 1960s. He boasted that he had decoded some of the killer’s infamous cryptic messages.

Polito also detailed his deep love for Las Vegas and included fawning praise from his students on another website section.

Polito described himself on LinkedIn as a “semi-retired university professor” living in Las Vegas. He graduated from Radford University with a double major in Mathematics and Statistics, and then he earned his master’s degree at Duke University. He completed his education at the University of Georgia, earning a Doctor in Philosophy.