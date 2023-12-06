BREAKING: Mass Shooting at UNLV Campus – Multiple Victims – Students Ordered to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT” – Suspect Deceased – Three Victims Reported

There is a confirmed active shooter on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

FIRST LOOK: Las Vegas police seen on the roof of UNLV responding to active shooter situation.

At least one suspect is dead, according to Fox 5.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” Las Vegas police said.

Update: According to police, there are at least three victims and their condition is not known at this time.

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

Students were ordered to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT”

University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

Update: There is no further threat after police contained one suspect.

UPDATE: LVMPD Sheriff: There is NO further threat. No idea about motive. A number of victims have been transported to area hospitals. Those details will be available soon.

The investigation is active and continuing. https://t.co/lRwauUKvsu — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

Fox 5 reported:

University Police are responding to reports of a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday. In a post shared on Twitter, UNLV advised that there were reports of shots fired in BEH. “Evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the school wrote on X. In a second tweet, the school updated that University Police are “responding to a confirmed active shooter situation in BEH. This is not a test.” Las Vegas police advised that officers were responding to preliminary reports of an active shooter on UNLV’s campus. “There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” LVMPD said, advising people to avoid the area.

More from Fox:

