Tucker Carlson Responds to Becoming Donald Trump’s Vice President

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that former Fox News host and current X/Twitter star Tucker Carlson is garnering VP consideration from conservatives and members of President Trump’s team. Now, Tucker has responded to these calls.

As Semafor reported, Tucker gave the keynote speech Thursday night at the American Principles Project Foundation’s annual Christmas gala where he spoke about his Christian faith, optimism, and an America where “everything’s falling apart. Afterward, an audience member asked him to address the VP reports.

While Tucker did not wholly rule out serving as Trump’s sidekick, he said, “God would have to yell at me very loud.” He also expressed anxiety about transitioning from being a well-paid private citizen to becoming a politician.

“To go from being, like, a well-paid street corner schizophrenic to, like, a politician — it’s just kind of hard to envision,” Tucker said.

He also said he did not know Melania, his most prominent advocate for the VP slot, very well. That would change if he officially joined forces to create the ultimate MAGA team.

Despite Tucker’s hesitation, Semafor reported audience members erupted in cheers when Carlson left the door open.

One can understand Tucker’s skepticism about accepting the VP slot. This means bypassing potentially millions of dollars and ceding some of his influence.

But throughout American history, there have been political figures who have expressed great skepticism at the idea of becoming VP only to accept the position later on.

The most prominent example is the current White House occupant. Joe Biden was initially hesitant on accepting then-Senator Barack Obama’s offer to join forces back in 2008 before relenting.

Accepting the position would certainly make one man quite happy. The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Trump explained during an interview with conservative radio host Clay Travis why he would consider Tucker as his running mate.

“I like Tucker A LOT,” Trump said. “He’s got great common sense. We want to have safe borders, we want to have a wall because walls work.

Trump alone will make the ultimate call on who will become his sidekick, and he is anything but predictable. If Tucker receives that phone call, his response will be one of the most anticipated in modern American political history.