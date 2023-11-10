Could We Have the Ultimate MAGA Ticket in 2024? Donald Trump Explains in Interview Why He Would Consider Picking Tucker Carlson as His Running Mate (AUDIO)

Could the ultimate MAGA ticket actually happen in 2024?

As President Trump continues to dominate the Republican primary polls, attention will soon turn to who he will select as his heir apparent. Names such as Kari Lake, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y), and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem have been rumored for months.

But yesterday seemed to open up the possibility that Trump may select the one person who most closely hews to his populist, America-first principles. That man is none other than former Fox News host and now X/Twitter star Tucker Carlson.

President Donald Trump revealed during a radio interview with Clay Travis and Buck Sexton that he would consider picking Tucker as his running mate. He also gave some interesting reasons why he might make the choice.

He first pointed out that his interview with Tucker during the first GOP Presidential debate drew record ratings and proceeded to say that they have the same common-sense policies, especially when it comes to border security.

LISTEN:

JUST IN: Donald Trump considering Tucker Carlson as his Vice President. pic.twitter.com/3JlCUb9Wj5 — Remarks (@Remarks) November 10, 2023

Relevant transcript:

Travis: Would you consider Tucker Carlson on your VP list?… How many names might be on that list as you sit and survey the political field?

Trump: Tucker wanted to do an interview during the first debate, and we broke every record in history. I think it just hit over three hundred million people...I like Tucker A LOT. I guess I would, I think I say would. He’s got great common sense. You know, when they say you guys are conservative or I’m conservative. Its not that we’re conservative, we have common sense. We want to have safe borders, we want have a wall because walls work.

Tucker’s America-first views, along with the idea he could boost turnout (based on his interview with Trump), show he may have an upside on a Trump ticket. This is something that would definitely make the MAGA nation happy.

It is an open question, however, whether Tucker would actually take the job if offered. This would mean bypassing potentially millions of dollars and perhaps ceding some of his influence.

Both men, however, have great love for America, so anything is possible.