REPORT: Here Are the People President Trump is Allegedly Considering Selecting as His Running Mate with an Interesting Twist

As President Trump continues to dominate the 2024 GOP presidential primaries, attention has turned to who he will pick as his running mate. Now, we have a list of names Trump and his team are reportedly considering, but a potential wild card lurks.

On Thursday, Axios published an extensive piece detailing the potential makeup of a Trump Cabinet in a second term. The 45th President and his team’s primary focus is ensuring all positions in government will be filled with people loyal to the America-first agenda and Trump.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Trump’s first term was marred by disloyal RINOs and globalists seeking to sabotage him at every turn. John Bolton, Mark Esper, and William Barr were some of the most notorious figures.

Axios also reveals that Trump openly speaks to his friends about several possibilities for running mate. The key consideration outlined by Trump and his closest confidants is agreeing that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen and former Vice-President Mike Pence betrayed the country by allowing the election’s certification.

According to Axios, here are the four individuals under the most serious discussion by Trump and most trusted advisers:

** Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) – Axios notes he might prefer to remain in the U.S. Senate.

** Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as the White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019.

** Former TV anchor and current 2024 Arizona GOP Senate Candidate Kari Lake

** South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

The outlet also notes Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) desires the running mate position.

Trump and his team have also mentioned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

But in an interesting twist, former First Lady Melania Trump is pushing for her husband to select former Fox News host and X/Twitter star Tucker Carlson. Moreover, she would reportedly be willing to campaign cross-country for the ticket.

From Axios:

But here’s an interesting twist: Melania Trump is an advocate for picking the booted Fox News star. She thinks Carlson would make a powerful onstage extension of her husband, a source close to Trump told us. The former first lady has made few campaign appearances this time, but a Trump-Carlson ticket might encourage her to hit the trail.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Trump explained during an interview with conservative radio host Clay Travis why he would consider Tucker as his running mate.

“I like Tucker A LOT,” Trump said. “He’s got great common sense. We want to have safe borders, we want to have a wall because walls work.

Trump’s team subscribes to the conventional wisdom that the ultimate MAGA ticket will not happen because they assume Trump would never pick someone who could potentially outshine him. But Trump and Tucker love America deeply and talk frequently.

Considering Trump is poised to wrap up the GOP nomination in short order, his sidekick will likely be unveiled during the first months of 2024. It’s safe to say he has plenty of great choices.