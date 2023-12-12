LIVE NOW!… “Gateway: Behind the Headlines” with Ivory Hecker: Gateway Pundit Censored on Capitol Hill w/Jordan Conradson, Alex Jones Unleashed on X, Dr. Jim Thorp, and the FBI and Georgia Election Fraud – Livestream Here at 8PM ET

by

Tonight on the Gateway Beyond the Headlines on Vigilant News Network:

** DC reporter Jordan Conradson from the Gateway Pundit joins host Ivory Hecker to talk about the ongoing censorship of the Gateway Pundit website on Capitol Hill.

** Maria Zee, host of the Media Blackout,  joins Ivory to discuss the unbanning of Alex Jones from X and what that means for free speech.

** Dr. Jim Thorp, from The Wellness Company’s Chief Medical Board, joins Ivory to discuss the discovery of DNA fragments in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

** Ivory Hecker dives into the breaking news regarding a viral Gateway Pundit report on the FBI and voter fraud in Georgia

** Finally, Ivory Hecker takes a look at the disastrous end of the Sheila Jackson Lee Mayoral Campaign and the buzz around Vice President Tucker.

Here is the live feed:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

