Breaking: Rep. Paul Gosar Is Second GOP Lawmaker to Demand House Members Access to The Gateway Pundit – Currently Blacklisted-Banned on Capitol Hill

On Tuesday Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) began his inquiry into why The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative websites in the country today, is being censored on federal government computer systems.

“Congressional staff and members have been restricted from accessing The Gateway Pundit on the House network for weeks,” said Gaetz in a letter to the House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, while asking what policy we violated, what other outlets are censored, and when this issue will be resolved.

On Thursday, sources from Capitol Hill informed The Gateway Pundit that attempts to access the website from the House network were unsuccessful.

A staff member from Congressman Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) office detailed ongoing access problems for the past two weeks.

“Wanted to notify you that I have been unable to access the Gateway Pundit on the House network for the past two weeks,” according to the email.

TGP Washington DC reporter Jordan Conradson contacted Rep. Gosar’s Communications Director, Anthony Foti, who confirmed that some government-issued computers used by Gosar’s staff displayed the error code seen above upon visiting our site. According to the individual who sent the email, this also occurs on his government-issued laptop when connected to his home network. We further discovered that some staffers in Rep. Eli Crane’s (R-AZ) office and Rep. Andy Biggs’ (R-AZ) office faced similar issues accessing our website on government computers.

Conradson was informed by an IT specialist associated with the House that a firewall is in place to filter out “unauthorized” sites as designated by the House Administration Office. Despite repeated attempts to gain clarity and official comment from the House Administrative Committee, responses remained elusive.

This is not surprising, as the House and Senate have refused to provide Conradson with press credentials to cover Capitol Hill since we applied nearly four months ago in August.

Last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz further confirmed the censorship of The Gateway Pundit within the US House of Representatives. During his podcast, Gaetz stated that access to the website was blocked according to House policy and expressed his intention to investigate the matter.

An individual working for the Air Force in the Pentagon also reported similar access restrictions through our tip line. In fact, multiple individuals told The Gateway Pundit that the Air Force, DOD, and federal government are suppressing our voice. This has been happening for weeks, according to sources.

This is in addition to the Department of Defense awarding $749,387 to Newsguard in September 2021 to censor conservatives and independent media online as if we’re domestic terrorists spewing anti-American propaganda. Newsguard has consistently attacked The Gateway Pundit on COVID, the Hunter Biden laptop, and vaccine stories that have all been proven to be accurate. But they have NEVER criticized the mainstream media for lying about Trump-Russia collusion, the Hunter Biden laptop, COVID, or vaccines.

The message is clear: if you speak out against the current Regime, you will be targeted by the Regime.

On Friday, Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) became the second Republican Representative to demand the Committee on House Administration allow access to The Gateway Pundit website for members and their staff.

Rep. Gosar’s staff notified The Gateway Pundit this afternoon that they fired off a letter to the Committee on House Administration and its Chairman Honorable Bryan Steil.

Rep. Gosar did not hold back in his demand that the US government cease this un-American practice.

The outlet has engaged in outstanding reporting on voter fraud, the federal government's terrifying and substantial involvement in the events of January 6, 2021, and the abhorrent treatment of detainees from January 6th; and their vigilance in exposing the sexual indoctrination and perversion championed by the left has been unceasing. It is ironic that another entity is preventing the Gateway Pundit from sharing its outstanding reporting, as the great Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit was one of the plaintiffs in the landmark federal case, Missouri v. Biden, where Judge Terry Doughty of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana ruled on July 4, 2023 that numerous agencies within the federal government had pressured social media companies to censor conservative voices on the internet. Judge Doughty even commented that "if the allegations made by plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States history."

Thank you, Rep. Paul Gosar!

