“They Swept it Under the Rug and That is Wrong!” – Senator Marsha Blackburn Confronts Chris Wray Over the FBI Not Releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs and Refusing to Help His Victims (VIDEO)

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday at 10 AM to discuss the potential renewal of the constitutionally questionable surveillance powers granted to the FBI under a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

As Fox News reported, corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray argued during the hearing that the renewal of these powers under Section 702 was necessary due to heightened overseas threats. Of course, the FBI has consistently abused these powers to harass peaceful J6 protesters, pro-life advocates, churches, and more.

The FBI also has refused to provide answers for the victims of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and refused to release his flight logs. Back in November, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) filed a subpoena to obtain Epstein’s flight logs.

JUST IN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn has filed a subpoena to obtain Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.pic.twitter.com/gWcK8PtMOj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 9, 2023

As Jim Hoft reported last week, leftist Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) blocked Blackburn’s request to release Epstein’s flight logs, leading many to wonder what Congress was hiding.

She used her questioning in the hearing to grill Wray regarding the FBI covering for Epstein and asked pointed questions about whether he would commit to giving the American people full transparency.

Wray’s answers to Blackburn’s questions were not promising.

Marsha Blackburn confronts FBI Director Wray on the FBI’s failure to release Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs in full: “I want to know what awareness you have of the FBI’s failure to investigate these claims. I tried to get the subpoena on the flight logs. People need to know who… pic.twitter.com/KaLbcQAyKf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2023

Blackburn: I want to know what awareness you have of the FBI’s failure to investigate these claims, and I want to get you on the record since numerous survivors said the FBI did not show up to help them. What specifically has the FBI to investigate these claims? Wray: Uh, first of all, I recall very well that you have a very specific and longstanding interest not just in child exploitation but in human trafficking…As to the Epstein case, it’s been a while since I’ve looked at that case. We worked to bring charges before he uh… Blackburn: I understand that. But what we need from you is a complete investigation of why the FBI did not take this up and getting to the bottom of what is appearing to be an enormous sex trafficking ring. As I’ve said, I tried to get the subpoena on the flight logs. People need to know who was on those planes and how often they were on those planes… As we go through this, should those logs be made public? They’ve been heavily redacted. Wray: As I’ve said before, it’s been a while since I’ve looked at the specifics. I can tell you we’ve been increasing year over year the number of agents focused on these types of cases… Let me get with my team and figure out if there is more information. Blackburn: That would be great…We never got to the bottom of this. They swept it under the rug, and that is wrong, and you need to right that wrong!

Blackburn went on X after the hearing and said Wray’s inexcusable dodging on whether Epstein’s flight logs should be released “tells you everything you need to.”

Christopher Wray refused to answer whether he thinks Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs should be made public. Tells you everything you need to know. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 5, 2023

The FBI will not do one thing to reveal the whole truth to the American people and deliver justice for Epstein’s victims. It may take Trump returning to office and destroying the Deep State for this to happen.