What are They Hiding? — Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin Blocks Senator Marsha Blackburn’s Motion to Subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Records

Earlier this month, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN announced that she had filed a subpoena demanding the release of flight logs associated with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a figure notorious for his connections with high-profile individuals in human trafficking and sexual abuse.

Blackburn has set her sights on the private flight logs of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

“Since we’re in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I filed a subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane,” Blackburn announced.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody that was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane and the destinations to which they arrived,” she added.

On Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-IL) blocked Sen. Martha’s request to release the flight logs to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and to subpoena Justice Sotomayor’s staff.

“This is a sad day in the history of the prestigious Judiciary Committee and further underscores the Left’s two tiers of justice crusade,” Senator Blackburn said in a statement.

“Senate Democrats have long been trying to undermine the Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas, but want to ignore Justice Sotomayor allegedly using her taxpayer-funded staff to coordinate speaking engagements in exchange for selling and promoting thousands of her books. They also don’t want to have a conversation about the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to find out the names of every person who participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking ring,” she added.

In an X post, Sen. Blackburn wrote, “What are Democrats trying to hide?”

Liz Crokin, a columnist known for her stories on “Pizzagate,” suggesting that high-profile individuals were involved in a child trafficking ring, wrote on X:

“There are members of Congress who rape children. Some are involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring while others are blackmailed or compromised in other ways. There should be an investigation into any member of Congress blocking the request to subpoena Epstein’s flight logs.”

