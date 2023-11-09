Senator Marsha Blackburn Announces Subpoenas for Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs (VIDEO)

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), during a committee hearing, announced that she had filed a subpoena demanding the release of flight logs associated with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, a figure notorious for his connections with high-profile individuals in human trafficking and sexual abuse.

“Since we’re in the business of issuing subpoenas now, here are a few more that I filed a subpoena to Jeffrey Epstein’s estate to provide the flight logs for his private plane,” Blackburn announced.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody that was on that plane and how many trips they took on that plane and the destinations to which they arrived,” she added.

In 2022, The Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with TGP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the District of New York. TGP was asking the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

However, the court turned down our request. The Gateway Pundit then appealed the court ruling to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and we lost, unfortunately.

Blackburn’s announcement took place on Thursday during a hearing where she expressed her distaste towards the committee’s efforts to discredit Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and berated them for their alleged lack of consideration for more pressing concerns.

The Senator pointed out an alleged financial impropriety by Justice Sonya Sotomayor involving her $4 million worth of book deals. As seemingly a response to the committee’s subpoena drive, Senator Blackburn stated that she had issued her own subpoena towards Justice Sotomayor’s staff to gain further clarity over her book deals.

In a relentless drive for accountability, Blackburn announced she had also issued subpoenas to Secretary Xavier Becerra to explain how Health and Human Services and the Office of Refugee Resettlement lost track of 85,000 refugee children.

The Senator also ordered subpoenas for the Biden regime’s Justice Department regarding the termination of the “China Initiative”, a program instrumental in tracking and prosecuting Chinese spies in America.

She also filed a subpoena for documentation related to political donations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s staff and another to the Department of Justice and FTC to investigate Biden’s alleged efforts to silence Elon Musk.

