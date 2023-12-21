Texas Gov Abbott Begins Flying Illegal Aliens to Sanctuary Cities – First Flight of Illegals Lands in Chicago (VIDEO)

Tends of thousands of illegals have poured into Texas over the last few days on Joe Biden’s open border invitation so Governor Abbott is sending them to blue ‘sanctuary cities.’

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Governor Abbott is now flying illegals to sanctuary cities.

The first flight out of El Paso Tuesday afternoon had 120 illegal aliens onboard en route to Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

According to Bill Melugin, the illegals signed voluntary waivers before departing Texas.

The Governor’s office is planning more flights to any sanctuary city which they say is “fair game.”

Watch:

BREAKING: Sources in TX Governor Greg Abbott’s office tell me TX is now *flying* migrants to sanctuary cities, with the first flight of 120 migrants landing at Chicago’s O’Hare airport last night after taking off from El Paso, TX.

They say all migrants signed voluntary waivers… pic.twitter.com/1zaSQdpOFE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 20, 2023

TGP reported earlier this week that thousands of illegal aliens were in Eagle Pass, Texas waiting to be processed so they can invade the U.S.

“I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this,” Bill Melugin said.

The invasion of illegals Monday night was like nothing we’ve ever seen.

Watch:

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Before flying illegals to sanctuary cities, Governor Abbott used charter buses to send them to sanctuary cities. TGP reported this in 2022 when this began.

“Abbott’s office said this week that the state has bussed over 82,900 migrants to cities, including Washington, D.C.; New York City; Chicago; Philadelphia; Denver; and Los Angeles. Abbott has said the operation provides “vital relief” to border towns and has promised to keep doing it “until [President] Biden secures the border.”” Fox News reported.

Governor Abbott on Monday signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X.