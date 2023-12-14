Suspect Identified and Charged in The Murder of Politically Connected Detroit Jewish Synagogue Leader

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a politically connected Detroit synagogue leader, Samantha Woll, was found stabbed to death outside her house two months ago. Now, a suspect has been identified and charged in connection with her murder.

The Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced during a press conference Wednesday alongside Detroit Police Chief James White that 28-year-old Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged with felony murder during a first-degree home invasion. She believes he acted alone in the crime.

CHARGED ⚖️ Following an investigation by the Detroit Police Department, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Michael Jackson-Bolanos, 28, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of Samantha Woll, 40, of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/LSxeJP8LtN — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) December 13, 2023

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit. The latter is an organization dedicated to improving relations between Muslims and Jews.

Worthy debunked previous Detroit Police statements that there were no signs of forced entry. She revealed that the front door to Woll’s home “was ajar and unlocked, and a significant amount of blood was inside.”

Worthy said the two individuals did not know each other and that there was no evidence this was a hate crime.

In addition to murder, Jackson-Bolanos has also been charged with home invasion and for making false statements to police officers. Worthy said he lied to detectives regarding the theft and attempted theft of cars on Oct. 21, the same day Woll was found murdered.

Worthy said that Jackson-Bolanos lied to investigators when they questioned him regarding the theft and attempted theft of vehicles in the area where Woll lived on the night she was murdered. Police did not arrest or charge Jackson-Bolonos at the time but kept monitoring him.

As ABC noted, White claimed there was no risk to the community during the time they monitored the suspect.

The road to this apparent conclusion was not without errors. As TGP previously revealed, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody but later released without charges.

His release occurred shortly after Detroit police executed a search warrant at his residence earlier this week.

TGP previously reported Woll had a long career in local Democrat politics and worked with several Michigan officials.

She previously worked for leftist Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is now running for the Senate. Most recently, she served as the political director for Michigan Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel’s re-election campaign in 2022 as well. Nessel is a disgraceful authoritarian best known for abusing her position to target her political enemies and for passing out drunk at a Michigan football game.

Let’s hope harsh justice is delivered to her alleged killer, and he never walks free again.