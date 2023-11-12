Suspect Released Without Charges in Murder of Detroit Synagogue Leader

by

A suspect who was in custody in connection with the murder of Samantha Woll, a Jewish community leader in Detroit, was released without charges.

The Detroit Free Press reports that a suspect apprehended earlier this week in the murder of Samantha Woll, a prominent synagogue leader, has been released without charges.

Samantha Woll, 40, was a respected synagogue president and a well-known figure in Democratic circles. The tragic incident, which took place on October 21st, saw Woll fatally stabbed in her Detroit residence.

Woll was the political director for MI Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel’s re-election campaign in 2022. AG Nessel is best known for using her position to commit lawfare against her political opponents and for her public drunken antics.

Woll founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit, an organization created to build better relations between Muslims and Jews.

Michigan has one of the largest Muslim populations in America and the 6th largest Palestinian population.

The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was arrested in Kalamazoo late Tuesday. Remarkably, the individual was reported to have had a close relationship with Woll, even attending her funeral, according to multiple sources.

Allison Kriger, the attorney representing the suspect, confirmed his release. However, she refrained from making further comments on the case, citing the inappropriateness of discussing ongoing criminal investigations.

As of Friday afternoon, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office had not received a warrant request related to Woll’s murder.

The suspect’s release occurred shortly after Detroit police executed a search warrant at his residence earlier this week. This detail was provided by a source familiar with the ongoing investigation.

Under Michigan law, criminal suspects cannot be held for more than three days without formal charges. This legal stipulation likely influenced the decision to release the suspect.

The Detroit Police Department, maintaining a cautious approach to the sensitive case, declined to offer any comment on Friday to the Detroit Free Press.

Woll’s Detroit home is located in anti-Semite and proud Palestinian-American Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s district, which includes Dearborn, the city with the largest Muslim population per capita in America.

Unfortunately, Rep. Rashida Tlaib has done nothing to quell the rising tensions between Jews and Muslims in her district. Instead, she is spending her time in D.C., protesting against Israel with pro-Palestine insurrectionists at the Capitol.

