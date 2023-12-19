SHOWDOWN: Biden White House Attacks Abbott as Groups Sue Texas Gov to Stop New Law Allowing Police to Arrest Illegal Aliens

It’s all hands on deck to stop Texas Governor Greg Abbott from securing the southern border as tens of thousands of illegals invade the US every single day on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attacked Abbott’s new law allowing Texas police to arrest illegal aliens.

Abbott (R) on Monday signed a bill that gives Texas police power to arrest illegal aliens amid Biden’s border invasion.

“Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said, adding the new bill is designed to “stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas.”

“At the Texas-Mexico border today for a bill signing ceremony that will take #OperationLoneStar to the next level,” Abbott said on X.

Karine Jean-Pierre said Texas Governor Abbott’s new law protecting his state from military-age invaders “is not who we are as a country.”

As record numbers of illegal immigrants cross the southern border, Karine Jean-Pierre says Texas's new law cracking down on border security "is not who we are as a country" pic.twitter.com/rBtUuzZNI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 19, 2023

Meanwhile, civil rights organizations on Tuesday filed lawsuits over Abbott’s new law.

The AP reported:

Civil rights organizations on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a new Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally and permit local judges to order them to leave the country. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, argues that the measure that is set to take effect in March is unconstitutional because the federal government has sole authority over immigration. The American Civil Liberties Union, its Texas branch, and the Texas Civil Rights Project sued less than 24 hours after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure during a ceremony on the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville. The civil rights groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of El Paso County and two immigrant aid groups seeking to block enforcement of the measure, known as SB 4, and declare it unlawful.

A mass of thousands of illegal aliens waiting to be processed by Border Patrol at the Eagle Pass port of entry were spotted after they invaded Texas on Monday.

“I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this,” Bill Melugin said.

