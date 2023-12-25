Russian Forces Take Heavily Fortified Town of Maryinka in Biggest Triumph Since Bakhmut

The year is ending on an upbeat note for the Russian Federation troops that have just conquered the heavily fortified town of Maryinka, in the outskirts of Donetsk city.

This is a major development, the biggest since Moscow troops regained the initiative, and also the greatest achievement since they gained control of Avdiivka (Bakhmut) in May.

By taking Maryinka, the Russians have significantly pushed back the Ukrainian artillery. For years, Kiev used Maryinka has a key launching pad for drone and artillery strikes against civilians in Donetsk.

Watch: drone footage of Maryinka ruins.

Reuters reported:

“Putin said control of the town, which was once home to 10,000 people, will allow the Russian forces to move enemy combat units away from Donetsk.

‘Our troops (now) have the opportunity to reach a wider operational area’, he said in a video of the exchange between him and Shoigu posted online by a Kremlin journalist.”

This comes after Ukraine launched a failed counteroffensive aimed at retaking land in the country’s south and east, including Bakhmut.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, reported on Sputnik:

“In the course of offensive operations, assault detachments from the Southern Group of Forces completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka southwest of Donetsk.”

President Putin:

“I would like to congratulate you. This is a success. Pass on the words of gratitude to all the staff and fighters who took part at different times and at different stages [of the liberation].”

Troops from the 150th Motorized Rifle Division distinguished themselves in the settlement’s capture. That’s the same legendary Division which famously captured the Reichstag building in Berlin in WW2.

“Maryinka had been turned into a fortress over the past nine years, connected by a network of underground passages, with fortifications on almost every one of its streets, Shoigu said.”

Putin asked Shoigu to distribute medals to soldiers who distinguished themselves in the strategic settlement’s liberation.

The liberation of Maryinka may allow a military decision to go much deeper into Ukrainian-held territory.

“‘By breaking into this fortification, which the enemy has factually been building up since 2014… our troops have the opportunity to enter a wider operational area’ Putin said.”

