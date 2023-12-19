War is hell – no doubt about it. But even in hell, there are honorable ways to deal with it.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, because of the massive international aid received by Kiev, developed into a peer-to-peer war with massive losses for both sides.

A conservative US estimate is that 70,000 Ukrainian troops were killed and between 100,000–120,000 were wounded – but that figure only covers the period from 24 February 2022 to 18 August 2023.

However, if you superimpose this statistic to another, a new picture emerges: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said recently that Ukraine had lost over 125,000 troops since launching its counteroffensive in June-December 2023.

Of course, MSM and Globalists would have you believe that the side winning the struggle (Russia), the side shooting much more artillery shells, using more drones, more tanks, helicopters and planes would be the one taking more losses – which is ludicrous.

So, for the Russian losses, western propaganda would have you believe that ‘315,000 Russian troops, or about 87% of the total with which it started the war, have been killed or injured’.

However, pro-Ukraine Mediazona has the much lower, updated count of 39,424 Russian casualties corroborated by publicly available data as of 15 December.

But however you count it, it’s a huge number of dead and injured people for either side.

And besides that, there’s also the fact that every single death is a tragedy in itself, as a new story that broke this week shows.

Russian Telegram channel Slavyangrad brought to the world’s attention the tale of brave Russian soldier Rudakov Roman and his last message.

“During the battles for Maryinka, one of the [Russian] assault groups was ambushed by the Ukrainians, and our fighters, demonstrating the centuries-old Russian archetype, fought to the last bullet.

Before his death, one of them wrote a message on a stone: ‘Whoever finds me, take care of my mother, sister, brother. Rudakov, Roman Alexander. City of Bataysk.’

Seeing such messages, we immediately remember the defenders of the Brest Fortress [in WW2], where the Red Army soldiers also left various messages before accepting death in battle. And, remarkably, the main thing that the Russian warrior Roman thought about was his family.”

After Russian forces recaptured the area, they discovered the brick on which Roman Rudakov left his message.

One of the officers ordered it to be removed from the wall and installed at the headquarters, along with the unit’s banner.

The story spread online like wildfire, with various repercussions.

Watch: Rudakov’s teacher about him (English Subtitles)

On the one hand, the teary-eyed class teacher of Rudakov told Russian media correspondent about how she remembers the late soldier.

“Roman was a very well-mannered, polite and deeply modest person. He was a real man, he was like that from the fifth grade, from the time I knew him,” the teacher said.

Not all developments were good: the family of Rudakov, in Russia, had to resort calling the police with a request to protect them from threats.

“After the media reported about the feat of the 22-year-old fighter from Bataysk, his parents, brother and sister began receiving death threats. Calls and [texts] came from Ukrainian numbers. All of Roman’s relatives were forced to change their phone numbers.”

Meanwhile, Russian defense Minister Shoigu instructed to fulfill the last request of Rudakov ‘to take care of his mother, sister and brother’, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Watch: Russian flag flies over Maryinka

The warriors of yore believed that those who died in battle were transported to a special paradise for heroes (Roman Elysium, Scandinavian Valhalla) as a reward for making the ultimate sacrifice.

While this may not be the case nowadays, the example of those who endured the hell of war is still enshrined in the respectful and loving memory of those around them.

As the Russian Federation flag flies over Maryinka, we know that this is the case of ‘well-mannered’ Roman Alexander Rudakov.

Read more: