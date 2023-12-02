The Mainstream Media in the west continues with their (for them) painful work of realigning the public’s expectations in face of the upcoming Russian victory in the war against Ukraine.

While today’s main theme was Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s assessment of the war, let’s just take a peek at a couple of developments.

For starters, look what a once-great magazine has belatedly understood:

The Economist reported:

“For the first time since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24th 2022, he looks as if he could win. Russia’s president has put his country on a war footing and strengthened his grip on power. He has procured military supplies abroad and is helping turn the global south against America. Crucially, he is undermining the conviction in the West that Ukraine can—and must—emerge from the war as a thriving European democracy.”

Ok, for the lads at The Economist, it’s ‘the first time’ they realize that. Let’s carry on.

WATCH: Guided missiles hit the Ukrainian defenders underground tunnels beneath the Coke plant in Avdiivka.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Ukraine will build defensive structures from Donbas to Western Ukraine.

There will be fortifications on the main defensive lines, including the Avdeevsky, Maryinsky and Kupyansk-Limansky directions – as well as along the borders with Russia and Belarus.

Also vital to note: Ukraine’s Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny was conspicuously absent when Volodymyr Zelensky met with army commanders yesterday. The undeclared civil war is on.

Sputnik reported:

“Zelensky visited a military command post in Kharkov Oblast on November 30 to discuss strengthening fortifications and other front-line necessities.

Footage accompanying the post showed Zelensky conferring with recently appointed businessman-turned-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and others.

However, the no-show by the Commander-in-Chief, coming amid the spiraling Zelensky-Zaluzhny spat, begs the question: is this further proof of bitter behind-the-scenes infighting for control of Ukraine?”

WATCH: Russian forces hunting Leopard tanks.

But let’s cut to the chase: Russia’s army is advancing ‘in all directions’ in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated on Friday.

Euronews reported:

“’Our military is acting with competence and determination, occupying a more favorable position, and expanding its zones of control in all directions’, said Shoigu.”

During the six months of the counter-offensive, Ukrainians lost more than 125,000 men and 16,000 weapons, according to Shoigu.

“The Ukrainian counteroffensive, launched in June after months of preparation, has stalled in the south and east, without significant progress.”

WATCH: German Leopard 2A4 tank of the Ukrainian army blasted in the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region.

In the autumn, Russian forces have launched attacks, notably assaulting Avdiivka, in northern Donetsk.

“Moscow’s army has “considerably increased” its activity around Avdiivka in recent days, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the Ukrainian commander responsible for the area, said on Wednesday.”

Despite the massive supply of Western weapons and training, Kiev’s summer offensive could not breach the formidable Russian defensive lines.

WATCH: the victory banner flies in Maryinka.

The Russian flag was raised over Maryinka, a city turned into a fortress by Ukraine since 2014.

The fighters took footage of them occupying the western outskirts of the regional center of Maryinka and raising our flag over one of the destroyed buildings.

WATCH: Russian forces do a psy-op with loudspeakers urging Ukrainians to surrender.

Kiev still continues to hold positions in the northwestern part (this is 5-7%).

Russian military bloggers estimate that the basement-by-basement mop up may take another week to completely liberate the settlement.

WATCH: Su-25 attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force was hit by a Lancet drone at the Dolgintsevo military airfield in Krivoy Rog.

To close this update, it bears mentioning that Pulitzer Prize Winner Seymour Hersh claims, citing anonymous US official sources, that ‘Russia and Ukraine military are allegedly conducting secret peace negotiations’, despite the objections of Zelensky and the White House.

The possible fixation of borders along the current front line is being discussed, with the retention of Crimea and the liberated territories of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions for the Russian Federation.

Read more: