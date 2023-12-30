Rep. Tenney: Groups Funding Antisemitic Propaganda Require Scrutiny

On Friday, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) joined Newsmax to urge an investigation into where the money to fund nonprofits poisoning the minds of American students with antisemitic propaganda is coming from.

Tenney appeared on “Eric Bolling The Balance” and shared how these nonprofits are exploiting protections provided to them to operate propaganda-fueled protests that are “engendering antisemitism.”

Tenney said, “There are not-for-profits set up — these Students for Justice in Palestine, American Muslims for Palestine — and they are getting protection under our laws, under the IRS. They don’t have to disclose where their money is coming from.”

“We can guess — and we could probably assume — that it’s coming from Hamas and other terrorist states like Iran overseas. And that money is coming into the United States and creating and engendering this antisemitism, this anti-Israel type of sentiment.”

On December 28th, hundreds of pro-Hamas agitators shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center, the site of the 9/11 attacks, after they gathered in Zuccotti Park for a “Flood NYC for Palestine” protest.

In one video, the terrorist sympathizers are waving Palestine flags and chanting genocidal slogans, including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and “Free Palestine.”

Some protesters were also heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “mobilize the intifada.”

Tenney remarked, “It’s pervasive in our big cities where they can actually, you know, set up shop there and, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, create these sort of AstroTurf type of protests that we’re seeing that are despicable, including down at 9/11, which, you know, how can we forget? It’s only been 22 years since 9/11, you know, the day that changed us so much. Yet look where we are again.”

“It’s almost like it’s been forgotten because our students, our people, are being fed this propaganda, and they don’t know the truth. We need to be able to break through some of this propaganda and the money behind these people.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on radical leftist Jodie Evans and her Marxist multi-millionaire husband, who are helping to fund some of the radical leftist Hamas-loving protests in American cities and on college campuses.