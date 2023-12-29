DISGUSTING: Hundreds of Pro-Hamas Losers Shut Down Entrance to the WORLD TRADE CENTER While Shouting Sick Slogans Including “Allahu Akbar!” and “Mobilize the Intifada!” (VIDEO)

Hundreds of pro-Hamas agitators shut down the entrance to the World Trade Center, the site of the 9/11 attacks after they gathered in Zuccotti Park for the “Flood NYC for Palestine” protest Thursday evening.

This disgraceful event comes just one day after pro-Hamas agitators shut down roads to both Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s JFK Airport, as the Gateway Pundit reported.

In one video, the terrorist sympathizers in masks are waving Palestine flags and chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” and “Free Palestine.” These phrases are calls to wipe Israel off the map.

Other videos captured at the site show them holding signs such as “Genocide Joe Has Got To Go.” Yes, Biden is not anti-Israel enough for these brats’ liking.

Police officers are seen guarding the entrance to prevent the protesters from entering. Recall the NYPD played a heroic role in the aftermath of the attacks, even at the cost of deleterious long-term health effects.

What could be going through their minds as Americans openly celebrate the actions of radical Islamists?

The news gets more disgusting, however. Some protesters were also heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” and “mobilize the intifada.” The former is what was likely heard as the planes crashed into the towers on 9/11/01.

It’s hard to imagine that 22 years ago, we would see Americans celebrating an evil ideology (Islamism) that inspired the worst attack in our nation’s history.