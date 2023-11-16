You’ll Never Guess Who’s Helping to Fund and Coordinate the Radical Pro-Hamas Protests Happening in America Right Now

American cities and college campuses are being overrun by radical leftists protesting in favor of Hamas. These protests are not organic. They are being funded and organized and you’ll never guess who is helping to do it.

It’s not George Soros, although no one would be surprised if he was involved in some way.

No, this is being done by Code Pink activist Jodie Evans and her Marxist multi-millionaire husband.

The American Multimillionaire Marxists Funding Pro-Palestinian Rage Neville Roy Singham and his wife Jodie Evans are China propagandists—and a primary source of the fury exploding on our streets. https://t.co/cDmuBcYa0p — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) November 15, 2023

The pro-Palestinian protests are not all organic. They are also funded by an uber-wealthy American-born tech entrepreneur: Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans.@francescaablock on the American multimillionaire Marxists funding rage. https://t.co/zBlPxnisZG — The Free Press (@TheFP) November 15, 2023

The FOX Business Network reports:

American multimillionaire couple fund Marxist group coordinating anti-Israel protests A multimillionaire tech mogul and his wife are helping to bankroll groups behind pro-Palestinian protests that have occurred in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel. Neville Roy Singham, a U.S.-born entrepreneur who made millions after founding and selling an IT consulting firm called Thoughtworks, and his wife Jodie Evans, the co-founder of left-wing anti-war group Code Pink, have been the primary funders of a group called The People’s Forum since 2017, according to a report by The Free Press’s Francesca Block. The group bills itself as a “movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities” and “nurtures the next generation of visionaries and organizers who believe that through collective action a new world is possible.” The People’s Forum has played a role in organizing several pro-Palestine protests since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 in which the terror group’s members killed at least 1,200 Israelis and took over 200 hostages from Southern Israel into Gaza. On the day of Hamas’ attack, the group appeared to offer no condemnation of the terror group’s actions and called for an end to “US aid to the Zionist occupation” and tweeted images of posters stating, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a slogan that has been criticized as being antisemitic and was cited in the House’s censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

People like Jodie Evans and the other Marxists at Code Pink never go away, they just find new causes and new ways to cause trouble.