Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Threatened Bill Gates Over 2010 Affair With Russian Bridge Player

New information has emerged suggesting that financier Epstein used his knowledge of an affair involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a Russian bridge player to intimidate and potentially threaten Gates himself.

According to sources familiar with the matter, convicted pedophile Epstein, approached Gates with the proposal to contribute to a multibillion-dollar charitable fund in 2017.

Epstein allegedly threatened to reveal Gates’ extramarital affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova unless Gates agreed to the proposal.

SHOCK: Jeffery Epstein blackmailed Bill Gates over an affair he had with a very young Russian bridge player in 2010. Epstein paid for her schooling three years later. https://t.co/eLw9c54DgS pic.twitter.com/aurZ2nUQwU — @amuse (@amuse) May 21, 2023

Wall Street Journal reported:

The Microsoft co-founder met the woman around 2010, when she was in her 20s. Epstein met her in 2013 and later paid for her to attend software coding school. In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates and asked to be reimbursed for the cost of the course, according to the people familiar with the matter. The email came after the convicted sex offender had struggled and failed to convince Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund that Epstein tried to establish with JPMorgan Chase. The implication behind the message, according to people who have viewed it, was that Epstein could reveal the affair if Gates didn’t keep up an association between the two men. “Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates,” said a spokeswoman for Gates.

Recall, Melinda Gates slammed her ex-husband Bill Gates for continuing his longtime friendship with deceased pedophile Jeffery Epstein despite her warnings to him about having “nightmares” about him.

After Bill repeatedly met with Epstein, Melinda demanded her husband introduce her to the billionaire hedge fund manager in 2011.

“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffery Epstein. I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffery Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” Gates told CBS mornings host Gayle King, in her first interview since divorcing the vaccine touting billionaire philanthropist.

“He was abhorrent, evil personified,” Melinda said. “I had nightmares about it afterward. That’s why my heart breaks for these young women. That’s how I felt, and I am an older woman. He was awful.”

Bill’s decision to continue his friendship with Epstein is one of the main issues that prompted their divorce in May 2021, ending their 27-year marriage, Melinda claimed.

Earlier this year, Sarah Ferguson from ABC Australia confronted Bill Gates about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein during a live television interview.

Ferguson asked the billionaire and co-founder of Microsoft if he regretted the relationship that he “maintained” with Epstein “against Melinda’s advice and wishes.”

“You’re going way back in time, but yeah, I will say it for the over 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” Gates said.

“Epstein had a way of sexually compromising people. Is that what Melinda was warning you about?” asked Ferguson.

“No, I mean its…(pause) No, I had dinner with him, and that’s all,” Gates responded.

Bill Gates also dismissed any ties between the Gates Foundation and Epstein.

“[And that you regret] the relationship between the foundation and Epstein?” asked Ferguson.

“There never was any relationship of any kind,” Gates responded.

Related — The Gateway Pundit is currently in a lawsuit asking the Court to unseal Jeffrey Epstein’s sex clients.