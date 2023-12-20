Team Trump Issues Fiery Response After Radical-Left Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Him from 2024 Ballot and Vows an Immediate U.S. Supreme Court Appeal

As the Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump will not be on the ballot in Colorado in 2024 thanks to their far-left Supreme Court.

The Court dubiously cited Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump did not engage in an insurrection nor has been charged with one.

As TGP readers know, this ruling came in response to a suit brought by the George Soros-funded Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW). CBS News previously reported the group filed its lawsuit against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Trump in September, arguing the 45th president is disqualified from public office under Section 3.

The voters demanded a state trial court in Denver to block Griswold from taking any action that would allow Trump access to the ballot.

According to CNBC, the state Supreme Court stayed its ruling from taking effect until Jan. 4, “subject to further appellate proceedings.”

Now, the Trump campaign has weighed in on the Supreme Court’s outrageous ruling. Spokesman Steven Cheung unleashed a fiery response blasting the Court, Biden, and the radical left Soros group who brought the suit.

He also vowed the Trump campaign would take the case directly to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat-appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits.

This is an outrageous assault on American democracy and cannot stand.