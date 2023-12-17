Poll: Majority of Americans 18-24 Believe Israel Should ‘Be Ended and Given to Hamas’

In the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, the disturbing level of antisemitism among young Americans has been on full display.

That stark reality is on full display in a new poll conducted by Harvard-Harris poll.

The poll reveals that 51% of young Americans between 18 and 24 years old believe Israel should “be ended and given to Hamas.”

This is what happens when you spend four years being indoctrinated by radical leftists on college campuses and get your political advice from TikTok.

The poll further reveals that only 32% believe in a two-state solution.

Just 17% said other Arab states should be asked to absorb Palestinian populations.

60% of the 18-24 group say Hamas’ Oct 7 terrorist attack could be “justified by the grievance of Palestinians.”

Despite Hamas attacking innocent civilians and using brutal rape as a weapon of war, 60% agree with the statement that “Israel is committing genocide against those in Gaza” rather than just defending itself.

67% said they believed Jews “should be treated as oppressors.”

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) told The New York Post, “These individuals siding with evil over democracy should be a wake-up call. Ideological rot among young Americans, driven by woke values and victim culture, has gotten so bad they’ve convinced themselves to sympathize with actual terrorists who hate America.”

The Presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT should be proud.