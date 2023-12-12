Globalism 101: Chosen by Polish Parliament as the New PM, Donald Tusk Vows Loyalty to the EU and the US, Calls for ‘World Mobilization’ To Help Ukraine

Tusk is showing his globalist colors on day one.

As was fairly expected, caretaker Prime Minister, conservative Mateusz Morawiecki, was not able to form a government, and Parliament chose opposition leader Donald Turk as the new designate Premier.

Tusk laid out his political program to parliament Tuesday ahead of a confidence vote scheduled for later in the afternoon.

Tusk finally became prime minister nearly two months after the national elections. While ruling PiS was the most voted party, a coalition of parties, ranging from left-wing to moderately conservative, led by Tusk, was able to form a majority.

Tusk was Poland’s prime minister from 2007 to 2014 and European Council president from 2014 to 2019.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“Speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday, Tusk expressed a vote of confidence in the European Union. ‘We are all the stronger, all the more sovereign when not only Poland is stronger but also the European Union’, he said. Tusk has vowed to improve Warsaw’s relations with Brussels, which have been plagued by tensions during the past eight years of Law and Justice (PiS) party rule.”

PiS nationalists repeatedly clashed with Brussels. The EU has blocked tens of billions of Euros in grants and loans from the bloc’s COVID pandemic relief program as well as development assistance.

To get those funds flowing again, Warsaw will need to reverse changes to the judicial system criticized by Brussels.

“On Tuesday, Tusk said he would go to Brussels this week and ‘bring back billions of Euros’, referring to the frozen funds. Still, laws to amend the justice system will need the assent of the president, Andrzej Duda, who comes from PiS ranks. If Duda vetoes the legislation, Tusk’s coalition doesn’t have the three-fifths majority in the lower house of parliament to override it.”

Nationalist PiS party also remains quite influential since they are still the largest single party in parliament.

“Furthermore, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Monday that judicial reform legislation which Warsaw needed to pass in order to access the EU funds was unconstitutional.”

To further solidify the Globalist tone of his first address, Tusk also made a ‘profession of faith’ regarding Ukraine.

Reuters reported:

"Poland's newly appointed prime minister, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday his country will demand the full mobilization of the West to help Ukraine, adding it will regain a leadership position in Europe and will be a strong part of NATO. […] 'We will… loudly and decisively demand the full mobilization of the free world, the Western world, to help Ukraine in this war', Tusk said in parliament, presenting his government's plans." […] Tusk added Poland's eastern border would be secure and vowed to quickly solve issues related to a truckers' protest on several border crossings with Ukraine. Tusk also told parliament Poland would be a loyal ally of the United States and that it would regain its position as a leader of the European Union, but said he would oppose any changes of EU treaties that would disadvantage Poland."

