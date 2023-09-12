BREAKING: TYRANNY TAKES HOLD IN AMERICA! Reporter Owen Shroyer Sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON for Speech Crimes! – DOJ Says “Shroyer Helped Create January 6” Through his Speech!

BREAKING: Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON – Owen stood outside the Capitol and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the US Capitol.

Owen also frequently spoke out against the stolen 2020 election.

DOJ prosecutors sought prison time against Owen for this speech crime!

For this he was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON!

Infowars Host Owen Shroyer pleaded guilty in June to a single Class A Misdemeanor of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds on January 6, 2021.

The highly talented journalist was initially charged in August 2021 — eight months after remaining outside the US Capitol on January 6 and warning Trump supporters to not enter the Capitol along with Alex Jones.

After nearly two years of fighting charges related to his presence outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 Owen made the decision to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Shroyer allowed the government to review his social media accounts — likely looking for any scrap of incriminating wrong-think they could find.

Owen stood outside the US Capitol. Owen and Alex Jones warned people about going inside the Capitol. They knew it was a setup.

Instead of being awarded medals for their actions that day, the regime arrested Owen months later on bogus charges. After all, he IS a Trump supporter.

Today DOJ prosecutors sentenced Owen Shroyer to 120 days of prison. They want him prosecuted for “speech crimes.”

“Mr. Shroyer renews his request for a sentence involving no incarceration.3This is less than what the Government asks for. Mr. Shroyer suggests that such a sentence would promote respect for the law, in part by reminding the public, and apparently the Government, that speech, even violent and vituperative speech, is protected by the First Amendment.Thatmessage apparently needs reinforcing as we approach the 2024 election cycle,” according to Owen’s memo.

Who are the real criminals here?

Here is Owen’s reply to the DOJ tyranny.