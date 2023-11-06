Just In: Jailed Journalist Owen Shroyer Facing 30 DAYS in Solitary Confinement

The Gateway Pundit reported that Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer was sentenced to 60 DAYS IN PRISON in September in a DC kangaroo court for his actions on January 6, 2020 and before. Owen will be in prison until Christmas Eve for his “offensive words” spoken on January 6.

An update on X indicates that Shroyer is now facing an additional 30 days in solitary confinement. His official X account shares, “UPDATE: We have received a tip indicating that Owen is now facing 30 days in solitary confinement. He has been moved to another building on the FCI Oakdale prison grounds. We have still not been able to communicate directly. This is the only information we have at this time.”

Upon his arrival to prison, Shroyer was put in solitary confinement for five days because of the facility’s Covid policies.

** You can donate to Owen Shroyer here to help pay his bills while he serves his time as a political prisoner.

According to The Post Millennial, he then spent additional time in solitary confinement after the audio of a phone call from prison was released on X as a message to his followers.

BREAKING: The following is an exclusive recorded phone call with Owen Shroyer from inside FCI Oakdale prison. pic.twitter.com/BydqCVsr3M — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) October 31, 2023

Shroyer never entered the Capitol building on January 6.

Owen stood outside the Capitol on January 6th and warned Trump supporters not to go inside the building. He did not engage in any violence. The corrupt DC court did not like his political speech that day so they are jailing him – just like they do in any other dictatorships around the world today.

Government prosecutors contend Shroyer “helped create” the riot with rhetoric warning Democrats are tyrannical and that his speech fomented the”insurrection.”

“The Democrats are posing as communists, but we know what they really are: They’re just tyrants, they’re tyrants,” Shroyer said into a megaphone, according to the government’s sentencing memo. “And so today, on January 6, we declare death to tyranny! Death to tyrants!”

Prosecutors noted Shroyer championed Americans who protested the stolen election and “spread election disinformation paired with violent rhetoric to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of viewers” of InfoWars.

Shroyer shared the following moments before entering prison.

